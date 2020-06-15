What do you get when you take decades of experience and countless hours of research and combine it with the feedback from professional carpet cleaners? The best of the breed in truckmount extractors from El Diablo Truckmounts.

The renowned El Diablo Diesel truckmount provides quality cleaning performance and equipment reliability. With a 195,000 BTU diesel heater, our truckmount maintains consistently high cleaning temperatures at up to 2,000 psi—no trukmount on the market has better heat! Despite all this power, El Diablo still uses 25% less fuel than regular carbureted engines.

El Diablo’s high performance allows for exceptionally long vacuum hose runs on difficult commercial jobs—up to 700 feet. The high performance means outstanding water restoration capabilities as well as dual-wand operation.

Key features

Kohler 25.5-HP, V-Twin engine

Rear- or side-mount capabilities

Roots 45 Whisper Dual Splash Lubricated (DSL) Blower

Sight Glass for oil levels

CAT 3CP Pump, providing 4.2 gpm

Kunkle Valve, preventing air-flow loss

Hose run capabilities up to 700 feet

Dual-wand capabilities

75- or 100-gallon stainless steel waste tanks

Up to 400 CFM

Carpet & Rug Institute gold rating for meeting the highest standards for equipment in class

What you get

El Diablo carpet cleaning unit

125 feet of high-quality vacuum and high-pressure hose

Pro’s Choice chemical welcome package—over a $250 value

Two Jet S wands with 1,200 psi valves

A 6-gallon fuel tank with kerosene/diesel

Mike Schaeffer is the new owner/operator of El Diablo Truckmounts. He brings a wealth of experience to the company as he has owned and operated a carpet cleaning company for 20 years. El Diablo looks forward to continuing to offer the same quality truckmounts that the carpet cleaning industry has come to know and rely on.

Contact us to today for all of your El Diablo sales, parts, and service needs!

View all the companies featured in this month’s Truckmount Profiles.