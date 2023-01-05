Lignomat USA Ltd specializes in developing and manufacturing accurate, easy-to-use and sturdy moisture meters and data loggers. Whether a simple pin meter is used or a combination pin and pinless meter, you will always be provided with accurate measurements and easy-to-set calibrations to fit the materials to be measured.

The latest addition to our meters comes in the form of different calibrations to measure different types of drywall, exterior, interior, glass-mat, and standard drywall, allowing a more accurate assessment of moisture conditions. Lignomat pinless meters measure 2 different depths, allowing measurements of thin panels without including the studs or other structural elements behind the panels.

