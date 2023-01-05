For powerful HEPA air filtration on water damage, mold, sewage, and smoke jobs, the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 is the quiet, high-performance answer.

With its easily ductable inlet and outlet, the HEPA 700 is containment-ready – independent testing proves the HEPA 700 with its standard filter set passes the DOP air filtration integrity tests required for the most sensitive projects.

The unit’s optional activated carbon filter removes odors, fumes and smoke. You can fine-tune airflow up to 700 CFM and monitor its HEPA filter health, onsite with its touchscreen or remotely with a free mobile app (avail. early 2023).

Use its GFCI outlets to connect 8 units on low, and stack securely for transport. The HEPA 700 is molded and assembled in Legend Brands’ Burlington, WA plant.

