Delmhorst Instrument Co. introduces new moisture meters to the Navigator™ line – the BDX-20 and BDX-30! The latest in the legacy BD-series pin meters known worldwide for their unmatched

reliability and user friendliness. The BDX-30 features the new EDGE™ app to customize meter settings and export data from any jobsite quickly and accurately. Both meters are packaged in

a patent- pending, robust and ergonomically designed case that provides a premium, tactile feel, and intuitive user interface with a dashboard-like display. The BDX-20 and BDX-30 are essential

tools for industry professionals and fully backed by Delmhorst’s legendary customer support.

