The Aerator is an innovative tool used to improve and speed up the restoration process after a water-loss event. The Aerator is designed for wall cavity drying. It creates a precise 5/8-inch hole in wet drywall, leaving no debris to clean up.

No longer back-breaking work, the process can be completed 15 times faster than the traditional drill and vacuum. What would normally take a technician an hour, they can now do in 5 minutes! In less than an hour of use, the Aerator has paid for itself!

Use Xactimate code: WTR WALLH.

