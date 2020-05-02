Phoenix introduces their newest additions to the DryLINK® Ecosystem: DryPHONE, DryTAG, and AirMAX BLE. The DryPHONE remote monitoring device automatically uploads data from DryLINK-enabled equipment on jobs to the cloud. This inexpensive, leave-behind smart device can send alerts when job goals are reached or when smart equipment is turned off in real time.

DryTAG is a Bluetooth beacon with built-in accelerometer which tracks the last-known location of equipment even when turned off.

AirMAX BLE is the safest and most technologically advanced airmover in its class. With the preinstalled DryTAG, this innovative equipment’s usage, serial number, model, and other asset information is automatically populated in the DryLINK app.

For more information, visit www.usephoenix.com.

