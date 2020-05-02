MOLD ARMOR Rapid Clean Remediation represents a leap forward in mold removal. You can kill, clean, and inhibit mold and mildew growth with one product. The product is ready to use, and there are visible results in 1 minute. No scrubbing is required, and MOLD ARMOR is a proven, one-step disinfectant, cleaner, sanitizer, fungicide, mildewstat, and virucide.

The product prevents mold and mildew growth. It kills 99.9% of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Trichphyton mentagrophytes, Aspergillus niger, Influenza A H1N1 [2009 H1N1], Respiratory Syncytial Virus [RSV], and Human Coronavirus [Strain 229E].

