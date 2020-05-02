Why settle for less than you really need for efficient AND thorough documentation? Together Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions are linking industry-leading technologies that will dramatically streamline your job management. Watch for it—coming soon!

To boost LGR dehumidifier performance, Dri-Eaz’s unique Extreme Dewpoint Technology™ (EDT) system with upgradable control panel employs high-tech sensors that determine the blower speed, auto-adjusting air dwell time across the coils to optimize water removal in all conditions. The result? At least 40% higher low-grain water removal than with competitive units.

Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions are truly advancing restoration!

For more information, visit www.legendbrands.com.

View all the companies featured in the Restoration Showcase.