You can truly BE EVERYWHERE AT ONCE with DryLINK 2.0, DryTAG, DrySENSE, and DryPHONE!

DryLINK by Phoenix is the free, job-based drying log app which connects to Bluetooth-enabled equipment and works with iOS and Android phones.

AVAILABLE NOW:

DryLINK 2.0 – New Features: Advanced Drying Reports, moisture content readings, auto-complete to speed up job setups. Add non-smart equipment to your company’s inventory, enter chamber dimensions with our built-in calculator and add multiple drying log entries per day!

DryTAG: Inventory tracking, hours of use, on/off notifications, speeds up job setup. Now available on AirMAX, can be added to ANY equipment.

COMING SOON:

DrySENSE: Bluetooth material moisture level sensor for setting and monitoring moisture goals on jobsites.

DryPHONE: Optional, dedicated, leave-behind device for remote monitoring and instant notifications in real-time.

DryTAG RH: Adds temp and RH monitoring of ANY dehumidifier to the other benefits of DryTAG.

For more information, visit usephoenix.com or call 800-533-7533.