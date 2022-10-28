Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 1 p.m. CT—Need help solving odor mitigation issues? We’ve got your covered! In our continuing Cleanfax video series, How the Pros Do It, our FREE technical training webinar is for anyone in cleaning or restoration who needs how-to tips and best practices for removing and alleviating odors from water damage, mold, sewage, fire/smoke, crime and trauma situations, pets, and much more.

Join Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)-approved instructors Cara Driscoll, BELFOR Property Restoration technical trainer, and Mark Cornelius, Emergency Mitigation Technician Academy (EMTA) president, for all the tips and tools needed to alleviate your toughest odor issues. Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director and an IICRC-approved instructor, will moderate the session.

Be sure to attend with your own challenging questions for our expert panelists.

Webinar Takeaways: