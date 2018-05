Watch and learn from this video interview with Cleanfax executive editor, and Doug Hoffman, the CEO of NORMI, or the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors. Recently, ISSA and NORMI teamed up with a strategic alliance.

In the interview, Hoffman explains what NORMI is all about and its goals for the industry, and touches on a technical topic as well, the application of chlorine bleach in the mold remediation industry.