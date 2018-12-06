Jeff Jones, the director of forensic operations for the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), which implements and executes a full-scale approach to biorisk preparation, response, and recover, walks viewers through the common GBAC term “forensic restoration” in a recent video. Read Jones’ explanation of the term below, or watch the video above. So, what is forensic restoration?

Forensic restoration is the comprehensive response of remediation to situations and structures that are contaminated or suspected to be contaminated with biohazardous materials. The objective of forensic restoration is to return situations and structures to pre-event conditions.

Forensic restoration includes, but is not limited to, the remediation of situations involving:

Known and unknown infectious diseases and biohazardous materials,

Crime and trauma scenes,

Unattended deaths,

Unsanitary dwellings and conditions,

Hording,

Bioterrorism,

Human and biological materials,

Mass casualty events.

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s vision recognizes the need of bringing together both the scientific and decontamination community and the restoration community to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats and dangers in an increasingly integrated world.

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council assists individuals, institutions, companies and governments to assess preparedness, provide education and training to respond and recover in critical biohazardous events with an emphasis on microbial containment and psychological surety.