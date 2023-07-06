Register Now for Restoration Strategies!

July 6, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Restoration Strategies

The next Restoration Strategies conference at ISSA headquarters, located near O’Hare International Airport in Rosemont, Illinois, is scheduled to take place next month.

The two-day event occurs on August 28–29 and is designed to help disaster restoration and building service contractor business owners, managers, and marketing staff learn how to get restoration jobs from insurance agents, claims adjusters, and property owners or managers. A nationally recognized, active insurance claims adjuster who works closely with the cleaning and restoration industries will share strategies everyone needs to get work ranging from water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, and more.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

