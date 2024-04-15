Register for ISSA’s LEED v5 Webinar & Submit Your Comments to USGBC

ISSA is offering a complimentary webinar—Proposed LEED V5 Revisions: Industry Setbacks & How You Can Take Action—taking place April 22 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) began seeking feedback regarding the next version (v5) of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. In this FREE one-hour webinar, learn more about USGBC’s proposed changes and how they may adversely impact the cleaning industry.

Attendees will hear from a panel of industry experts and USGBC committee members on concerns that LEED v5 undervalues cleaning in comparison to other issues and how the proposed changes will eliminate basic requirements for management systems, training, and certifications for cleaning services. Participants will also learn how to submit comments to the USGBC along with draft language for easy commenting.

Click here to register today!

To access the current LEED v5 drafts and voice your concerns, visit the USGBC website.