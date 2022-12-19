The photo winner for this issue is Jonathan Strong of Procare Cleaning in Lincoln, Nebraska for his successful treatment of oil, tar, and grease spots on a commercial carpet. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250.

I use the product Matrix Miracle combined with Biobreak. They are high pH. I pretreat with a 30-volume clear oxidizer for anything organic, such as pet issues or water damage. I let it dwell for 5-10 minutes before spraying with Matrix Miracle and Biobreak. I mechanically agitate with an Oreck Orbiter. This allows for a dwell time of 15-25 minutes before I steam clean the area. The rinse I use is either Fab Set or Flex Ice. The Fab Set is great because it also helps clean your solution lines out from any residue buildup.

These photos of a hallway are from a commercial job. I used a Cimex machine on the carpet with a great encapsulation product called Releaseit. I treated all of the oil, tar, or grease spots with a volatile dry solvent. Running over the carpet with the Cimex will eventually get them looking great, in most cases.

DID YOU KNOW

The global flooring and carpet sales are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 5% through 2031, despite a period of muted growth in 2020, according to a latest study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm. This means an increase in carpet and floor cleaning projects is sure to follow.

