The photo contest winner this month is Kevin Cluff of Professional Carpet Systems in Dunedin, FL. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

“The results speak for themselves, and the owner is ecstatic.”

Kevin describes this particular job: “This is a sports bar at an active golf course we clean annually. We have futilely advised them to clean quarterly, at a minimum. After many cleaning experiments, we settled on Prochem Power Burst and Judson 02. We applied it with a Cimex and pads from Excellent Supply. The results speak for themselves, and the owner is ecstatic.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

Did you know

Approximately 30 percent of cleaning companies do not accept credit cards for payment.

Despite a noticeable trend of start-up company failures in the cleaning industry, 60 percent of those in business now have been in business more than 20 years.*

*Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report