ORLANDO, Fla.—July 6, 2020—Kustom US, a leading property restoration company in North America, recently acquired Zion Restoration, a fire and water restoration provider in Eastern Washington State. The Zion acquisition will allow Kustom to further expand its nationwide footprint of comprehensive restoration services.

For two generations, Zion has provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding area with fire and water restoration services. Zion’s leadership, comprised of Paul and Sara Little, along with all current production, sales, and office staff members, will remain in place. As a division of Kustom, Zion combines the benefits and quality service developed by these local relationships with the size, reach, and expertise of a national enterprise.

“Adding Zion to our Northwest Region only stands to better serve our clients across the board,” said Andrew Zavodney, CEO of Kustom. “Bringing on their team and leadership allows us to add another top-notch family business to the Kustom ranks so we can continue to provide boutique level customer service at scale across the country.”

“We are thrilled to align with Kustom,” said Paul Little, owner of Zion. “Integrating the support and expertise of a like-minded organization will allow us to greatly expand our local capabilities and services. Immediately, we now have the additional expertise and resources to support large losses and widespread catastrophes enabling us to better serve our clients and community.”

Kustom has continued to add locations across the U.S. to enhance its ability to serve clients large and small. This network expansion along with the recent Zion acquisition continues to allow for minimizing response times and business interruption. “With three locations in the region and best practice sharing, we can ensure that the highest quality service can be delivered to billion-dollar enterprises and individual homeowners alike, minimizing the impact and disruption following a property loss to their lives and businesses,” said Zavodney.

Paul Little adds, “We see this opportunity as an extension of the hard work and culture we’ve built here with Zion. We believe in Kustom’s vision and values and are proud to join the team.” Zion Carpet and Restoration, A Division of Kustom will continue to operate as part of the Kustom portfolio. For more information, visit www.callzion.com.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom intends to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America. For more information, visit www.kustom.us.