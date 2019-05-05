WEST YORKSHIRE, GREAT BRITAIN — May 5, 2019 — The WoolSafe Organization has released its Spring 2019 edition of WoolSafe News Magazine. The magazine provides useful information for rug and carpet cleaners about cleaning research, new products, upcoming events, and training opportunities.

Based in the U.K., WoolSafe also has a regional U.S. office in Tennessee, and plans are underway for the upcoming WoolSafe Conference USA in Las Vegas. The conference, taking place September 21, 2019, is brought to you in collaboration with the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) and will focus on helping carpet cleaners transition to offer more lucrative rug cleaning services.

Also featured in WoolSafe News Spring 2019 is an article with some surprising results on how dilution can affect the pH of various cleaning solutions. Additionally, the Spring issue provides information about new WoolSafe associates and service providers, as well as newly approved WoolSafe products. To read the WoolSafe News Spring 2019 Issue in its entirety, click here. You can also find previous issues of WoolSafe News and more information at https://www.woolsafe.org/.

The WoolSafe Organization is a cleaning industry service provider that promotes best practices in carpet and rug care through product evaluation and certification, education and training, and the promotion of professional cleaning and inspection services.

Established in 1991, the WoolSafe Certification Mark represents products as being safe and effective for carpet care based on WoolSafe’s testing and standards. Many cleaning chemical suppliers use the certification mark to identify and promote those carpet care products specifically suitable for use on wool.