NORTHBROOK, IL — November 6, 2018 — The Halloween ghosts may have disappeared, but the October 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the October 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- Did Mold Suddenly Become Safe?
The hysteria has passed and it may seem that mold is no longer a health concern, but here’s the bottom line.
- Is Cold Calling Dead?
Just because lead generation is working great doesn’t mean you should give up the traditional cold call.
- Technology Spotlight on Restoration Equipment
When it’s time to dry, you want the best equipment money can buy.
- Stuff I Hate
When client pets are escape artists.
- Creating a Win-Win With Agents and Adjusters
Water damage restoration contractors should build relationships with insurance professionals to simplify payment and remain profitable.
- The Daily Maintenance and Restocking Checklist
Use this handy form to ensure service vehicles, and your company, are ready for action.
- How Sweet It Is!
As entrepreneurs, we have to take care of ourselves to keep up with our businesses. Find out where sugar might be hiding in your diet and what you can do about it.
- Life Changing
Old habits must evolve in order for our companies to grow.
- Bamboo Flooring
The growth of this sustainable flooring material is considerable.
- Rayon: The Fiber That Just Won’t Go Away
Despite being difficult to clean, rayon rugs continue to grow in popularity. It’s important to be prepared.
- Paint Spill Panic
The October 2018 photo contest winner is Kim Sears of C.F.T. who won with her emergency repair when a painter spilled stain on a client’s carpet.
Also, read the Foreword to the October 2018 Cleanfax issue by ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross in which he introduces our new managing editor, Amanda Hosey.
You can also read the October 2018 digital magazine in full.