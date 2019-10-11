DALTON, Ga.—October 11, 2019—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a gala at the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia. As a trade association for professionals in the flooring industry, WFCA has emphasized member value, networking, and industry improvement.

The anniversary celebration was attended by more than 200 industry professionals and executives, including the association’s past presidents, chairmen, and directors from the original Western Floor Covering Association and the American Floorcovering Institute (formerly the Retail Floorcovering Institute), which merged to become the WFCA as it is known today. The event saluted the association’s history with a video presentation of vintage photographs from the group’s first 60 years.

“The last 60 years have given us reasons to celebrate,” said Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO. “Our industry has progressed over the past 60 years in all areas including products, quality, service, and support to our members. WFCA has played a large role in the defining moments of the flooring industry, and we are proud of its achievements. There will always be challenges, but our future is bright.”

The goals of the WFCA include promoting the industry, developing quality standards, sponsoring research, representing member interests in government legislative and regulatory issues, and providing management tools and educational programs. Throughout the years, WFCA has continually developed programs to meet the needs of the ever-changing flooring industry.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we’ve made, and we look forward to the next 60 years of accomplishments,” said Humphrey. “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but one thing remains the same—the value of this industry association. Join us for the next 60 years. Combine your voice with ours. Together we can do wonderful, amazing things.”

During the event, Vance Bell, chairman and CEO of Shaw Industries Group, was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame. Bell was named chairman and CEO in 2006 succeeding Robert Shaw, the man who hired him back in the 1970’s. During his decades with Shaw, Bell has worked with every aspect of the company from sales and marketing to manufacturing and operations. Shaw now boasts more than $6 billion in annual sales and has approximately 23,000 employees.

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is the floor covering industry’s largest advocacy organization, representing floor covering retailers, contractors, and allied service providers throughout North America. The WFCA is a recognized leader in marketing research and industry programs for flooring professionals. As part of its mission to enhance the business environment for the independent flooring retailer the WFCA acquired the Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) in an effort to resolve the industry’s largest issue—the shortage of qualified installers. For more information about the WFCA or to become a member, visit www.WFCA.org.