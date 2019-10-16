NORTH CANTON, Ohio—October 16, 2019—The newest installment of Violand’s Continuing the Climb bi-monthly webinar series is now open for registration. This month’s webinar, “Keeping Your Company Safe,” is facilitated by Violand Business Development Adviser Bill Prosch. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT on October 29 and will last approximately 45 minutes with a 15-20 minute question and answer session to follow. The Violand webinar series is free and available to active Violand clients, attendees of the previous Summit, and special invited guests.

Discussion topics and takeaways will include:

Identifying threats to your business, both seen and unseen.

How to significantly reduce and control workman’s comp costs.

Avoiding liability for negligence.

Avoiding costly fines.

How to increase morale and decrease absenteeism.

The Violand webinar series provides condensed educational classes modeled after those typically available at Violand’s annual Executive Summit. These classes are designed to help business owners manage their companies more efficiently and effectively.

To register for “Keeping Your Company Safe” on October 29, 2019 2:00 p.m. EDT, click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the webinar.

Founded by Chuck Violand in 1987, Violand Management Associates (VMA) is a consulting and professional training organization for entrepreneurial restoration and cleaning companies. VMA provides executive development, management training, and business performance solutions for small business owners and their employees. VMA training classes are approved for IICRC and RIA Continuing Education Credits. For more information, visit http://violand.com/.