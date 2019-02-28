CANTON, OH — February 28, 2019 — Violand Management Associates will partner with Kent State University to offer their accredited, college-level curriculum for leadership and management of small businesses at the annual Violand Executive Summit. The Summit is modeled after business retreats used by Fortune 500 companies for developing leadership, but it is designed specifically for small businesses in the restoration and cleaning industries. The Violand Executive Summit will take place June 20-21, 2019 in Canton, OH.

This year, in addition to the regular two-day Summit, Violand Management will also offer a Women in Leadership program specifically for female business owners in the cleaning and restoration industries. The number of female business owners is growing, yet women still face many biases and obstacles that often undermine their leadership. The Women in Leadership program, taking place prior to the Summit on June 19, will provide a safe space to discuss and address these gender-specific issues.

Faculty for the Summit will include Kent State University professors, respected leaders in the cleaning and restoration industries, and experts from a variety of business disciplines. The educational sessions will explore practical, implementable concepts to help your business’ bottom line. Topics to be covered include sales and marketing, profitability, leadership in today’s work climate, hiring top-level employees, understanding emotional intelligence, and finding innovative approaches to industry-specific challenges.

Violand Executive Summit courses are divided into four categories: leadership, human resources, sales and marketing, and finance. Each course is one full day, so participants can select two courses at each annual Summit. The Summit culminates in a graduation ceremony for those participants who have completed the curriculum requirements to earn a Diploma in Small Business Management from Kent State University and Violand Management Associates. To earn the diploma, participants must complete one course from each of the four categories as well as any four elective courses (a total of eight full-day courses). Those who attend the Summit every year can earn their diploma in four years. Additionally, participants earn 14 CECs from IICRC and 13.5 credit hours from RIA for each year of attendance.

The Violand Executive Summit also serves as a networking forum, providing informal gatherings to share strategies and best practices with other business owners and managers in the industry. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with business development advisors to get advice specific to your company.

To register or for more information, visit the Violand Executive Summit site.

