JERSEY CITY, NJ – February 7, 2023 – A new integration between Verisk’s property estimating solutions and Encircle’s mobile app for field documentation enables property restorers to capture critical data on a loss and easily share that information with insurance claims professionals. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global data analytics provider.

As an all-in-one field documentation platform, Encircle makes the collection of critical property loss information easy for field service teams. Restorers using Encircle’s mobile app can capture photos, notes, and measurements on-site and create reports that tell the story of the loss in just minutes.

“Encircle delivers trusted data to a process where the details really matter. When everyone has access to the information that they need, and a high degree of confidence in that information, everyone’s job becomes easier,” says Paul Donald, CEO, Encircle. “That not only speeds up the claims process, but it allows homeowners to get back to normal faster.”

The new integration helps bridge the information gap between restorers, independent adjusters, and carriers and increase the speed of full-cycle claims management and property loss estimating. Access to fast and reliable data is critical for claim adjusters and managers to make confident decisions about policy coverage, set appropriate reserve amounts, and get claims closed quickly.

“Repairing a property after a loss can be delayed significantly by time-consuming data entry and inconsistent documentation,” said Aaron Brunko, president of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk. “Encircle provides an easier way to collect details on losses, enabling greater efficiency for the growing ecosystem available in our property estimating solutions.”

Learn more about the integration between Encircle and Xactimate today and tomorrow at Verisk Elevate 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit VeriskElevate.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Encircle

At Encircle, we’re on a mission to create a new standard that defines how property loss information is gathered, assessed, and reported when disaster strikes. For 10 years, we have empowered restorers across the globe to document property losses consistently and instantly produce thorough, professional reports that tell the story of the loss and get all parties on the same page. For more information visit getencircle.com.