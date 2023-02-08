BLOOMINGTON, MN.—February 8, 2023—Valley Industries, LLP announces the acquisition of Bestway Ag – a leading manufacturer of agricultural and liquid handling equipment. Valley Industries, LLP and Bestway Ag share a common vision of continued growth to better serve the ag market with expanded product lines, production capabilities, and shipping points.

Bestway Ag will continue to operate under their brand name and maintain their strong workforce and customer base. The Bestway brands will join a strong family of brands, including Master Manufacturing, Everflo Pumps, A1 Mist Sprayers, and Comet Pumps.

“This partnership is consistent with our strategy to better serve the agricultural industry with high-quality innovative products and superior service. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity for growth across all brands and this collaboration will better position us to become a leader in the sprayer market”, Valley Industries Director of Sales and Marketing Dan Savage said in a recent statement.