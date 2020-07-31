MIAMI, Fla.—July 30, 2020— Tropical Storm Isaias, the earliest ninth named storm on record for the Atlantic season, is gathering steam as it tracks toward the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida. Isaias is expected to become a hurricane sometime Friday, but the precise strength and track of the storm is still unclear, according to CNN. Current models show Isaias striking Grand Bahama Island, which was hard-hit by Hurricane Dorian last year, before tracking just off the coast of Florida toward the Carolinas.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s east coast. The strength of Isaias depends on its precise track; interaction with more islands will weaken the storm, but a track over mostly water will intensify it. Even if the Isaias does not make landfall in Florida, forecasters expect tropical storm conditions to affect the coast, including high wind, heavy rain, and dangerous surf. According to CNN, rainfall is currently the biggest concern for affected areas with 3 to 6 inches expected in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and 4 to 8 inches in the Bahamas. The rain may cause flash flooding and mudslides.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Isasis, Florida began closing COVID-19 testing sites along the east coast. Florida is currently one of the country’s primary hot spots for the pandemic, so the prospect of possible evacuations due to a hurricane has state officials worried. It will be challenging to maintain social distancing during evacuation protocols and in hurricane shelters, but Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez points out that a hurricane poses a more immediate threat, so “getting people out of harm’s way” would take precedence over virus transmission concerns, according to CNN.