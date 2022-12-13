In 2023, ISSA will be celebrating its 100th year in business. This centennial celebration will take place all the way through the 2023 year and will include some incredible content, events, and insights from the countless icons in the cleaning industry that have helped to make these last 100 years possible. To discuss this exciting year ahead, Jeff Cross sat down with Tom Friedl on the latest episode of ‘Straight Talk! Tom Friedl is the president and CEO of Hospeco Brands Group and serves on the ISSA board of directors as the executive officer. Friedl knows the value of milestones, as Hospeco as a company reached its centennial in 2019. To see what Friedl had to say about this upcoming year and all it has in store for the industry, watch the full video below.

