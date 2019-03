FENTON, MO — March 22, 2019 — Tacony Corporation, parent company of Tornado, Powr-Flite, CleanMax, and Truvox, has named Tim Schaumburg as its new vice president of sales for commercial floor care, according to a press release. Schaumburg brings many years of sales and leadership experience to the executive team at Tacony.

Schaumburg’s position puts him in charge of developing sales strategy and driving profitability at Tacony within the domestic brands of the company’s commercial floor care group. He is also responsible for the inside and outside sales teams along with OEM and sales support headquartered in Tacony’s Fort Worth, Texas facility.

“Tim’s experience in sales will be invaluable in helping our commercial floor care channel meet its goals and objectives,” said Tacony CEO, Kristi Tacony Humes. “We’re excited to see how he’ll contribute.”

Prior to joining Tacony, Schaumburg served as business consultant for major accounts at ADP and then as regional vice president at Enterprise Holdings. He is also a corporate advisor and mentor at L.E.A.D (Launch, Expose, Advise, Direct) with a mission to empower an at-risk generation to lead and transform their city.

Founded in 1946, Tacony Corporation is a privately held manufacturing and distribution company that provides sewing, cleaning, and home products. With more than 550 associates in 12 offices around the world under the leadership of CEO Kristi Tacony Humes, Tacony’s mission is to create long-lasting relationships that are based on trust and feel like family. For more information, visit www.tacony.com.