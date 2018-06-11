Las Vegas — June 11, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has added three members to the IICRC management team — a certification exam developer, a certification process manager, and a marketing manager.

Jennifer H. Bethke will serve as the new certification exam developer where she will work with industry experts to create exams for IICRC standards and revise existing exams to include best practices. She has worked in volunteer-led organizations for more than 15 years and has created new certification designations, recuperated existing certifications, and restructured exam delivery.

Michael Eubanks will serve as the certification process manager where he will head up the IICRC’s Certification Process Department. He has worked in the inventory industry as manager of several offices in various U.S. markets. He is an American Red Cross volunteer in his private life.

Sharon Jones Jackson will serve as the marketing manager, working to develop strategies for the marketing department and increase the IICRC’s global footprint. She has led worldwide marketing in India and the Philippines over a 20-year-plus marketing career. Sh most recently led an ecommerce company’s wholesale division and previously led PR and communication for veterinarian professionals’ continuing education credits.

“Each of these individuals brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and we’re excited to have them on board,” IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson said in a release. “We look forward to growing the organization, and with continued improvements and quality additions to our management staff; we’re well on our way.”

For more information on the new IICRC management additions or the IICRC in general and its role in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industry, visit the IICRC website.