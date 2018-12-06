December 6, 2018 — HD Media announced that it will begin filming a new restoration reality television series in 2019. “The Restorer” will follow first responders and restoration experts as they meet families and individuals whose homes or businesses have been damaged by natural disasters.

The show will share the families’ touching stories and follow along as restoration professionals undertake the task of restoring their homes and businesses after they have experienced losses due to major events, such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires, or tornadoes, as well as the individual day-to-day disasters that may befall homeowners and entrepreneurs. These disasters, big and small, have the potential to derail lives and livelihoods, but “The Restorer” will show its audience that no situation is hopeless because there are heroes ready to help.

“The Restorer” is currently accepting casting submissions for both restoration professionals and clients. Property restoration service professionals who would like to be considered for the opportunity to restore homes and businesses as part of “The Restorer” television series can submit their information here. Additionally, the show will conduct open casting interviews with restoration professionals at the upcoming Next Gear CONNECT Conference. The conference will take place January 13-16, 2019 in New Orleans. To learn more about this event and how to register, click here.

If your home or business has been affected by a disaster and you’d like to be considered for “The Restorer,” you can submit your story here.