DENVER—July 16, 2020—The Experience University will host “Clean & Dry: Excelling in YOUR Business”, a half-day webinar on Wednesday, July 22, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MDT. The Experience webinar will feature Phillip Rosebrook of Business Mentors, Chuck Dewald III of Dewald Academy of Drying, and Barry Costa of Costa Group Education.

Phillip Rosebrook of Business Mentors will present “What Should You Do to Strengthen Your Business Right Now!” This year has taken unexpected turns, but Rosebrook will help you see how to adjust your business strategy. He will discuss industry trends, how they have impacted your business, and the steps you must take to ensure your business survives and succeeds.

Chuck Dewald III and Barry Costa will present “The Water Restoration Industry is Changing in the Very Near Future… Are You Going to be at the Forefront of This Change or Get Left Behind?” The E3 metric and other drying and equipment targets have taken the guesswork out of water mitigation and drying. This session will discuss how to use these tools and metrics in your restoration business to take complete control of your drying jobs.

Following these presentations there will be a Q & A will the presenters. Attendees will receive 3 IICRC Continuing Education Credit hours, and follow-up education programs will be presented at The Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas, November 19-21, 2020.

The cost to attend The Experience webinar is $30. Register here. After registering, you will receive an e-mail with instructions for how to join the webinar.

The Experience University is the continuation of The Experience Events educational programs on a monthly basis between shows. The University features expert speakers with information that will help excel your businesses into the future. The Experience University strives to present most current information available for the cleaning and restoration industry to help elevate the industry to the highest professional levels possible.