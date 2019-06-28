LAS VEGAS—June 28, 2019— The Experience seeks volunteers to assist in building a live flood demonstration house in the Paris Hotel for The Experience Convention and Trade Show this fall. The convention will take place September 18-20, 2019 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Volunteers will arrive Saturday, September 14 before the convention, and work will begin on Sunday, September 15.

Over the course of two and a half days, volunteers will construct the flood house and complete the interiors. The Experience will pay for volunteers to stay two nights at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on September 14 and 15, as well as cover the cost of some meals as a thank you.

To join The Experience flood house building team or for more information, contact Jennifer Wilkinson at Jennifer@ExperiencetheEvents.com or 888-881-1001 ext. 101.

The Experience Convention and Trade Show provides opportunities for cleaning and restoration professionals from all over the country to come together for networking and training and to try out the latest tools and products in the industry. The trade show floor will feature hands-on demonstrations, teaching stages, and a live flood house. For registration information or to register, click here. To find out more about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the convention agenda, click here.