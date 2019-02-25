CLEARWATER BEACH, FL — February 25, 2019 — The Experience Conference and Exhibition has announced a post-conference program for mold remediation certification led by the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI). The Experience post-conference program will take place May 8-9, immediately following The Experience Conference which is scheduled for May 6-8 at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL.

Led by NORMI, the two-day mold remediation course will cover odor abatement and advanced assessment, providing 14 hours of continuing education credits required to maintain a Florida mold license. The odor abatement portion of the class will cover assessment and protocols for cleaning and deodorizing properties following water and fire losses, as well as proactive odor management. The advanced assessment portion of the class will cover bacteria assessment and the NORMI Certified Protocol Writing course to learn how to create a professional mold remediation protocol.

Participants can purchase bundled registration for both The Experience Conference and the NORMI mold remediation certification for $495. This registration fee includes the two-day post-conference program as well as full registration for The Experience Conference, receptions, beach party, and an exhibition hall pass. To purchase The Experience post-conference program bundled registration, click here.

NORMI provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.

The Experience Conference and Exhibition will feature live demonstrations, educational classroom sessions, and an exhibition hall full of the newest equipment, tools, and products for cleaning and restoration professionals. Registration for the conference and exhibition only is $279 per person if you register by April 5. After April 5, the registration fee is $309 per person. Passes for just the exhibition hall may be purchased for $10. For registration information or to register for the conference, click here. To find out more about The Experience Conference and Exhibition, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the conference agenda, click here.