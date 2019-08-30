LAS VEGAS—August 30, 2019—At The Experience Convention and Trade Show, taking place September 18-20 in Las Vegas, attendees can choose from one of five educational tracks. This year’s Track 5 will focus on IICRC Standard of Care Training. This track is for professionals who need to update their knowledge of the IICRC standards that apply to their work.

The IICRC is the leader for the cleaning and restoration industry in setting the standards. IICRC is a standard developer for the ANSI (American National Standards Institute). These IICRC/ANSI Standards set the standard of care for the industries and are used by both professionals and consumers in determining how a jobsite should be handled. The IICRC will give a series of presentations on five of the most common standards, reviewing the most critical information in each document as well as how to use the standards in performing cleaning or restoration work.

IICRC standards are developed by committees of industry professionals. The presentations in Track 5 will be given by standard committee representatives to give you the most relevant and up-to-date information available on the IICRC standards of care. The schedule of presentations is as follows:

Wednesday, September 18

1:50-2:50 p.m. : ANSI/IICRC S500-2015 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration, presented by Chris Taylor and Howard Wolf.

Thursday, September 19

8:30-9:30 a.m. : ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup, presented by David Oakes.

Friday, September 20

8:30-9:45 a.m .: ANSI/IICRC S500-2015 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration, presented by Chris Taylor and Howard Wolf.

For detailed session descriptions, as well as information on the other four education tracks, view the full Convention agenda.

The Experience is the largest independent cleaning and restoration trade show in the industry and will feature the latest equipment, tools, and products on the trade show floor, as well as live demonstrations and education sessions. To register for The Experience Convention, click here; early bird registration pricing ends August 31. For more information about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, click here.