LAS VEGAS—June 11, 2020—The Experience is looking for volunteers to help construct a live flood demonstration house at The Experience Convention and Trade Show, taking place September 9-11 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The Experience Convention flood house will be used throughout the show for hands-on training and water restoration demonstrations.

Volunteers will arrive Saturday, September 5th, with work beginning on Sunday, September 6th. The team of volunteers will spend two and a half days together building The Experience Convention flood house and finishing the interiors prior to the start of the event.

The Experience will pay for volunteers to stay two nights at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on September 5th and 6th, as well as provide some meals. For more information, or to join the team of volunteers, contact Jennifer Wilkinson at Jennifer@ExperiencetheEvents.com or 888-881-1001 ext. 101.

The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2020 invites industry professionals from around the country to gather for networking opportunities, hands-on training, and teaching demonstrations. Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, The Experience event website says this: “While we still have many details to work out, we are planning for an in-person Convention and Trade Show beginning on September 9, 2020. Safety and health measures will be in place with the guidance of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino and the CDC. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas this September.”

To find out more about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the convention agenda, visit www.ExperiencetheEvents.com or register online now.