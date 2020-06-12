LAS VEGAS—June 11, 2020—Registration for The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2020 is now open. The fall event will take place September 9-11 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Featuring a diverse education schedule and live demonstrations alongside the latest equipment, tools, and products available, The Experience is a premier event for the cleaning and restoration industry.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, The Experience event website says this: “Yes, we are open for business. While we still have many details to work out, we are planning for an in-person Convention and Trade Show beginning on September 9, 2020. Safety and health measures will be in place with the guidance of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino and the CDC. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas this September.”

The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2020 invites industry professionals from around the country to gather for networking opportunities, hands-on training, and teaching demonstrations including a flood house. Featured presentations will address aspects of how the cleaning and restoration industry can respond to the COVIV-19 pandemic:

Parabellum Microbe: Prepare for Microbial Warfare presented by Jeff Jones and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner of GBAC.

R&R Magazine: Lessons from Covid-19 – Panel Discussion AND Future Leaders Roundtable – Inaugural Ladder Award Winners.

Many top industry associations will also participate in the event, including ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association; the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS); the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI); (NORRP); the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI); and others.

Full registration for The Experience Convention and Trade Show is $299 per person up to August 22, 2019. After August 22, the registration fee is $339. Full convention registration includes attendance at all receptions, the pool party, all hands-on education sessions, convention materials, and a trade show pass for all three days of the event. If you are unable to attend the full convention, passes to the trade show only are available for just $10. Register online now. To find out more about The Experience Convention and Trade Show, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the convention agenda, visit www.ExperiencetheEvents.com.