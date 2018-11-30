CLEARWATER BEACH, FL — November 30, 2018 — The Experience Conference and Exhibition Registration is now open for the spring event, which will take place May 6-8, 2019 at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The Experience Conference and Exhibition will feature live demonstrations, educational classroom sessions, and an exhibition hall full of the newest equipment, tools, and products for cleaning and restoration professionals.

The Experience Conference provides opportunities for cleaning and restoration professionals to come together and learn about the newest and most advanced industry equipment, tools, and procedures available today. The conference will feature the most up-to-date research and information on industry best practices to help you improve your business. Top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry will lead live, hands-on demonstrations and classroom sessions on the latest trends, newest products, and most relevant topics for industry professionals.

Many top industry associations will also participate in the event, including ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association; the Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS); the National Organization of Restoration and Remediation Professionals (NORRP); the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI); and others.

The spring event will take place at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort, a newly renovated, beachfront resort that features a tiki bar, beachside pools, a spa, and a fitness center. The Experience Conference attendees can reserve rooms at a special rate for the event. The deadline for room reservations is April 4, 2019. For more information on travel and accommodations, click here.

Full registration for The Experience Conference and Exhibition is $279 per person up to April 5, 2019. After April 5, the registration fee is $309. Full conference registration includes attendance at all receptions, the beach party, all hands-on education sessions, conference materials, and an exhibition pass for all three days of the event. If you are unable to attend the full conference, passes to the exhibition only are available for just $10. For registration information or to register, click here. To find out more about The Experience Conference and Exhibition, including the most up-to-date information on sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the conference agenda, click here.