ATLANTA — April 19, 2018 — The Experience Conference & Exhibition 2018 Show Guide is available online now at www.cleanfax-digital.com/EPG2018. It includes a complete agenda, show hours, exhibit map, and more for the 2018 show, which will take place Thursday, April, 26 – Saturday, April 28 at the Atlanta Marriot Marquis Hotel.

Before you head to Atlanta to attend The Experience Conference & Exhibition, check out the digital version of the Show Guide. Make plans for the workshops and seminars you want to take advantage of, the list of exhibitors you wish to visit, and much more.

When you arrive, be sure to grab your own copy of the printed version of the guide, produced by Cleanfax. A few highlights from The Experience Conference & Exhibition 2018 Show Guide include:

An all-hands-on carpet repair workshop with Barry Costa on April 26 and 27,

PPE for Cleaning and Water damage: Making Health and Safety a Priority with Carey Vermuelen on April 26,

Third-Party Providers: Are They Right for You? with Rusty Amarante (keynote) on April 26,

The Fastest Way to Turn Around Your Business with Mark Kennedy and Lisa Wagner (keynote) on April 26,

Water Damage Restoration Demonstrations with Chuck Boutall on April 27,

Get Five-Star Reviews on Google, Yelp and Facebook with Laura Nelson on April 27,

7 Rules of Maximizing Lead Generation and Outranking Competitors on Google with Sonny Ahuja on April 27,

Advanced Water Damage Restoration Techniques and How to Organize and Run Larger Restoration Projects with Monica Aquino on April 28,

How Phenomenal Leaders Inspire Their Teams, Wow Their Customers, and Make Bigger Profits with Howard Partridge on April 28.

The Experience exhibit hall will be open each day with deals and demonstrations on new products and outdoor, hands-on live demonstrations.

For more information about the show, please visit www.experiencetheevents.com.