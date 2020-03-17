CINCINNATI—March 16, 2020—The Experience Conference and Exhibition, set to take place April 1-3 in Cincinnati, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has put in place a series of statewide orders to enforce social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. One of these measures bans all gatherings over 100 people in the state of Ohio through April 30, which means The Experience is forced to cancel its spring event.

According to their website, The Experience staff is working with Netherland Hilton hotel and the Duke Energy Convention Center to figure out the logistics of the next steps and will be in touch with registrants in the coming days with more information. Those with questions are encouraged to call The Experience. Inc. at 888-881-1001 or 303-469-0306 for more information about The Experience Conference cancellation.

The spring event may be canceled, but The Experience Convention and Trade Show will return to the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino this fall. Taking place September 9-11, 2020, The Experience Convention will feature three full days of classroom education, hands-on demonstrations, and an expansive trade show for cleaning and restoration equipment and technology. For more information about the fall show, visit the event website.

We’ll keep you informed as more changes are announced for upcoming industry events, so keep checking back for all of Cleanfax’s news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak. Also be sure to visit the ISSA resource page, www.issa.com/coronavirus, where you can access all of GBAC’s coronavirus tip sheets and other current information about COVID-19.