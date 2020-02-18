LAS VEGAS—February 18, 2020—Registration is now open for The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2020. The spring event will mark The Experience’s 40th show, which will take place in a new location: the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 1-3. The event provides cleaning and restoration industry professionals the opportunity to learn about the latest tools and procedures, try new equipment during hands-on demonstrations, and network with fellow industry pros.

Top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry will lead live demonstrations and classroom sessions covering everything from flooring trends and restorative drying techniques to marketing strategies and finding that elusive work-life balance as a business owner. Conference sessions are divided into four tracks:

Track 1: Cleaning

Track 2: Restoration

Track 3: Management and Marketing (Including Electronic Media)

Track 4: General

Additionally, The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2020 will feature two keynote presentations: “The #1 Reason People Don’t Reach Their Goals: F.T.I. (Failure to Implement)” with Howard Partridge of Phenomenal Products and “The Key to Success: YOU, 6 Ways to Unlock Your World of Possibilities” with Mary Miller of Jancoa Company. View the complete conference agenda online.

The Exhibit hall will host more than 160 booths showcasing the latest products, equipment, and innovations in the cleaning and restoration industry. Don’t miss live demonstrations on carpet cleaning, hard surface floor cleaning, water damage restoration, mold remediation, low-pressure cleaning, and more, as well as the opportunity to try new equipment first-hand. The Industry Reception (Wednesday evening) and The Experience Party/Reception (Thursday evening) provide attendees the chance to meet one another and network while enjoying food, drink, entertainment, and giveaways.

Early bird registration pricing is available for those who register by March 1, 2020 for $299; the cost is $339 after March 1. Full registration includes access to all Conference sessions and receptions and the Exhibit Hall. Exhibition only passes may be purchased for just $10. Register online today.

Conference attendees can also extend their stay and participate in The Experience’s Pre- and Post-Conference events and education. The Cleaning Industry Research Institute will host their annual CIRI Science Symposium on March 31. Also on March 31, The Experience will host its Cleaning College Class One, “How To Build Your Dream Company” with Howard Partridge, and Cleaning College Class Two, NORMI Certified Mold Assessment Technician (CMAT) One Day Certification.

Following the Conference, The Experience will host the WoolSafe Live Fiber Care Specialist Course and the Rug Revenue Workshop with Textile Pro Network and Woolsafe. Pre- and Post-Conference events require a separate registration and fees. Find all the information about The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2020 schedule, venue, sponsors, special events, and more at https://experiencetheevents.com/texp_conf.html.