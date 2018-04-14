DALLAS — Registration is now open for the two-day Restoration Strategies FULL THROTTLE conference, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, May 10-11, at the Jon-Don store in the Dallas area.

The conference, developed for disaster restoration contractors and business owners entering the industry, will deliver specialized content focusing on how to locate, negotiate, and get jobs from insurance companies, agents, and adjusters.

In addition, attendees will receive advice and instructions for their website and social media campaigns, along with how to better handle the consumer emotional dynamics that accompanies a loss.

“It’s a great two-day event that gives attendees specific guidance on how to book more restoration jobs,” according to Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax and the creator of Totally Booked University. “It’s mainly about agents and adjusters, how to work with them and get jobs from them. There’s no other venue you can get this type of business building tips and advice.”

Other topics include competing with vendor programs, collecting money owed from insurance companies, how to deal with getting kicked off a job, and more.

The cost is $695 per attendee, and $395 for each additional attendee from the same company. There will be refreshments, lunch, and a special evening reception on Thursday, hosted by the Jon-Don staff.

Use this link for more information, and to register.