The Andrew Äsk Building Science Symposium will be happening January 24-25, 2023 in Naples, Florida, and will be hosting multiple exciting speakers, events, and topics throughout the two-day experience. To break down some of the exclusives and highlights for this exciting upcoming event, Pete Consigli sat down with ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross to share his key insights. To see what Consigli and the event coordinators have planned for this valuable event, take a look at the full ‘Take 5’ episode below.

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!