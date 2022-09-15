September 15, 2022—Sudoc, LLC (Sudoc), a new chemical industry company committed to environmental sustainability, has been selected as one of the top 10 bio-inspired startups for 2022 by the Biomimicry Institute to participate in this year’s Ray of Hope Prize program. The Biomimicry Institute’s annual program identifies the top 10 nature-inspired startups worldwide and cultivates their growth by providing sustainable business training, communications support, and opportunities for non-dilutive funding. As part of its nomination, Sudoc will take part in an upcoming 10-week virtual accelerator program and compete to receive the $100,000 grand prize as well as additional equity-free funding.

Sudoc’s involvement in the Biomimicry Institute’s Ray of Hope program will support the continued expansion of its NewTAML® chemistry, a platform technology that can change the way we use chemicals in a variety of applications ranging from cleaning products to water treatment. TAML® molecules, which were developed by scientists examining how enzymes work in the human liver, represent a new class of catalysts that make commonly available oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide, exponentially more reactive and effective.

Commenting on the nomination, Jared Yarnall-Schane, Innovation Director at the Institute noted, “Sudoc was selected to take part in this year’s Ray of Hope Prize program because of their commitment to solving systemic environmental and social issues, such as the pervasive use of endocrine disrupting cleaning agents and the increasing need for global wastewater treatment. We applaud Sudoc for their important work and look forward to supporting their journey to bring their bioinspired chemistry to market.”

The Creator Founder of Sudoc, Dr. Terry Collins, stated that “Nature has always been our inspiration. Because the global chemical enterprise has flooded our lives with such an extreme volume of chemicals, we are seeing the effects of decreased fertility, increased disease states, and impacted developmental functions. This trend has to be stopped. Sudoc is our answer to this problem. It is such an honor for our work to be recognized by the Biomimicry Institute.”

A Founder and CEO of Sudoc, Roger Berry, notes “We are thrilled to take part in the Ray of Hope Prize program and to be recognized by the prestigious Biomimicry Institute for our nature-inspired approach to reducing the chemical burden of every household on our planet. Today, chemistry is out of balance with nature with over 350,000 synthetic chemicals in use worldwide. Our sustainable chemistry is the foundation for a series of brands – Dot, Neat, and Umo—that will reduce the number of chemicals we use and transform markets for cleaning products, water treatment solutions, and waste pharmaceutical disposal.”

Sudoc’s largest shareholder is a pair of Trusts established by Dr. Terry Collins and Dr. Pete Myers. As the company grows, the Trusts will fund research into the problem of endocrine-disrupting chemicals—toxic chemicals that disrupt the hormone systems of living beings, reducing human fertility, increasing disease states, and adversely affecting developmental behavior. Through its bioinspired chemistry, Sudoc is helping to address a massive increase in global chemical toxicity that is contributing to the greater incidence of infertility, diseases such as cancer, and impacted developmental behaviors.

About Sudoc

Sudoc is an innovative chemical industry startup developing sustainable but powerful chemistry that can outperform toxic chemicals in many applications. NewTAML molecules were invented at Carnegie Mellon University Institute for Green Science by Dr. Terry Collins and his teams based on a process of mimicking how enzymes work in the human liver.

These NewTAML molecules represent a new class of catalysts that make commonly available oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide, exponentially more reactive and effective. Sudoc’s first brand, Dot – Dilute Oxidation Technology™ — uses this chemistry to address a series of difficult cleaning problems beginning with mold stains. Sudoc’s second brand NEAT™ – a New Environmental Approach to Treatment – is using this chemistry to treat water contaminants. Sudoc’s mission is to outperform toxic chemicals to remove them from our planet. Led by a world-class team, Sudoc is a business founded on the principle of doing well by doing good.