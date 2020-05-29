NORTHBROOK, Ill.—May 29, 2020—In this edition of Straight Talk with Jeff Cross, Patrick Norris, senior marketing specialist with Sanitaire, a division of Bissell, discusses the importance of clarifying cleaning terminology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has brought about an increased focus on cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, but often these terms are used interchangeably even though they are different. “What’s getting lost is the fact that cleaning itself is different than sanitizing and disinfecting. It’s really a full ecosystem of cleaning,” said Norris.

“Cleaning” refers to removing soil, which is a critical first step before sanitizing or disinfecting can occur. When it comes to sanitizing and disinfecting, Norris says that following product instructions—especially concerning dwell times—is crucial to ensuring the product is used to effectively inactivate the virus.

As far as how COVID-19 is changing the cleaning industry, Norris expects that both the frequency and duration of cleaning protocols will increase and that commercial clients will request deep cleaning more often. He adds that marketing is also important because the cleaning industry needs to get the word out about the products and services they offer and other industries need to assure their customers they are using these products and services to create a safe environment. Restoring consumer confidence through marketing with clear cleaning terminology is crucial to helping the economy rebound.

