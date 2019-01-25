SAN DIEGO — January 25, 2019 — In December, Service Team of Professionals (STOP) celebrated their franchisees and top performers at a year-end event held in the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Brian Clark, president and CEO of STOP since 2017, said, “This year’s business planning and new year’s kick-off meeting was a reflection of STOP’s history and of our recent evolution. We are getting louder about what we do as a brand, so we went pretty big and loud about celebrating what our systems and support have been doing for our franchisees for decades. There was lots of recognition and lots of fun.”

Among those recognized were Ben and Jen McDonald of Winston-Salem, NC, who won several awards including the coveted Most Impressive Growth Award for 2018. Additionally, long-tenured franchisees Tom and Cindy Keene of Bakersfield, CA won one of STOP’s “Big Dog” trophies for doing 1 million to 5 million in annual sales for 2018.

“Generosity and ‘team’ have always been pillars of STOP’s culture,” Clark said. “We hold three conventions each year. This is the most attended conference, but each convention builds friendships between franchisees, a very real benefit of our large territories and collaborative structure.”

Founded in 1971, Service Team of Professionals is a restoration services franchise with locations across the country. Trained franchise professionals provide a range of restoration services for fire, smoke, water, and mold damage, as well as biohazard clean-up, specialty cleaning, and reconstruction. For more information, visit https://www.stoprestoration.com/.