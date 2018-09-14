LAS VEGAS — September 6, 2018 — Stone Forensics announced that it will conduct its popular Stone and Tile Troubleshooting training in Las Vegas on January 21–24, 2019, which coincides with Stone Expo. The program is designed to teach the basics of stone and tile installation, as well as how to troubleshoot and restore stone and tile failures.

According to workshop leader Fred Hueston, “The amount of failures, poor installations, and other issues with stone and tile flooring is on the rise. This seminar is perfect for restoration and installation contractors, as well as architects, building engineers, and maintenance staff who have to deal with stone and tile installation and restoration.” For those who wish to be certified inspectors, the course will also offer certification.

This comprehensive workshop will cover a wide range of topics, including the geology of stone; the structure of different kinds of stone and materials; identification of stone and tile types; quarry techniques; production of tile and slabs; fabrication and installation requirements; physical and chemical testing; stone and tile forensic investigation; diagnosis of problems; stone and tile restoration, repair, and replacement; stain removal; troubleshooting; writing reports; giving expert witness testimony; slip resistance; and laboratory testing.

The stone and tile troubleshooting program is a full four days, with one day spent in the field examining failures and the certification test administered on the last day. The program is only offered once per year and class size is limited. The cost of the class is $2500 per person.

For further information and to register, visit stoneforensics.com or contact Dr. Hueston at 321-514-6845.