MELBOURNE, Fla.—March 26, 2020—Stone Forensics will be conducting its popular Stone and Tile Troubleshooting training this summer, led by Fred Hueston. The program is designed to teach the basics of stone and tile installation failures and will be held June 15-18, 2020 in DeBary, Fla. For those who wish to be certified inspectors, this course will also offer certification.

“The amount of failures, poor installations, and other issues with stone and tile flooring are on the rise,” said Hueston. “This seminar is perfect for restoration and installation contractors as well as architects, building engineers, and maintenance staff who have to deal with stone and tile installation and restoration.”

This comprehensive course will cover:

The geology of stone

Understanding the structure of different kinds of stone and materials

Identification of stone and tile types

Quarry techniques that affect the final product

Production of tile and slabs

Fabrication and installation requirements

Physical and chemical testing

Stone and tile forensic investigation

Diagnosis of problems

Stone and tile restoration

Repair and replacement

Stain removal

Troubleshooting

Report writing

Expert witness testimony

Slip resistance

Laboratory testing

The Stone and Tile Troubleshooting Workshop is a full four days with one day spent in the field examining failures and a certification test on the last day. Class size is limited. The cost of the class is $2500 per person. For more information and to register go to stoneforensics.com or contact Dr. Fred at 321-514-6845.