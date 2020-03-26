MELBOURNE, Fla.—March 26, 2020—Stone Forensics will be conducting its popular Stone and Tile Troubleshooting training this summer, led by Fred Hueston. The program is designed to teach the basics of stone and tile installation failures and will be held June 15-18, 2020 in DeBary, Fla. For those who wish to be certified inspectors, this course will also offer certification.
“The amount of failures, poor installations, and other issues with stone and tile flooring are on the rise,” said Hueston. “This seminar is perfect for restoration and installation contractors as well as architects, building engineers, and maintenance staff who have to deal with stone and tile installation and restoration.”
This comprehensive course will cover:
- The geology of stone
- Understanding the structure of different kinds of stone and materials
- Identification of stone and tile types
- Quarry techniques that affect the final product
- Production of tile and slabs
- Fabrication and installation requirements
- Physical and chemical testing
- Stone and tile forensic investigation
- Diagnosis of problems
- Stone and tile restoration
- Repair and replacement
- Stain removal
- Troubleshooting
- Report writing
- Expert witness testimony
- Slip resistance
- Laboratory testing
The Stone and Tile Troubleshooting Workshop is a full four days with one day spent in the field examining failures and a certification test on the last day. Class size is limited. The cost of the class is $2500 per person. For more information and to register go to stoneforensics.com or contact Dr. Fred at 321-514-6845.
