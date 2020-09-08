LAS VEGAS—September 8, 2020—Stone Forensics will be conducting its popular Stone and Tile Troubleshooting training in January 2021 in Las Vegas. The program is designed to teach the basics of stone and tile installations failures. The training will be conducted by Fred Hueston and will take place January 25-28, 2021. For those who wish to be certified inspectors, this course will also offer certification.

“The amount of failures, poor installations and other issues with stone and tile flooring are on the rise,” said Hueston. “This seminar is perfect for restoration and installation contractors as well as architects, building engineers, and maintenance staff who have to deal with stone and tile installation and restoration.”

The comprehensive Stone and Tile Troubleshooting course will cover the following topics:

The Geology of Stone

Understanding the Structure of Different kinds of stone and materials

Identification of stone and tile types

Quarry techniques that affect the final product

Production of tile and slabs

Fabrication and installation requirements

Physical and Chemical Testing

Stone and Tile Forensic Investigation

Diagnosis of Problems

Stone and Tile Restoration

Repair and replacement

Stain Removal

Troubleshooting

Report writing

Expert witness testimony

Slip Resistance

Laboratory testing

The Stone and Tile Troubleshooting program is a full four days with the certification test on the last day. One day will be dedicated to hands-on training in the field examining failures. The cost of the class is $2500.00 per person. Class size is limited, so register early.

The correspondence class is still available, and this class will be conducted live online if needed based on COVID-19 and public health advisories. For more information and to register, visit stoneforensics.com or contact Dr. Fred at 321-514-6845.