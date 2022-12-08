ROSELLE, IL.—December 8, 2022—Jon-Don has announced an update to its leadership team with the appointment of a new CEO and a new chief sales officer (CSO).

Jay Davisson has been named Jon-Don CEO. He joins the company from Ames Taping Tools, where he was also CEO. Prior to that position, Davisson served in a variety of senior leadership roles at Sherwin-Williams Co.

“I am very excited to join the team and continue to build upon Jon-Don’s solid foundation of providing world-class service to thousands of specialty contractors nationwide,” said Davisson.

In addition, Jon-Don has appointed Steve Porter as CSO. He has more than 30 years of sales leadership experience, having most recently served as the chief operating officer with Ruprecht/Kilcoy Global Foods. He also was with W.W. Grainger Inc. for nearly 25 years, leading the company’s U.S. sales team.

About Jon-Don

Founded in 1978, Jon-Don is a nationwide distributor servicing a range of industries including water and fire restoration, carpet cleaning, and building services and maintenance. For more information, visit www.jondon.com.