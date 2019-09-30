BERKLEY, Mich.—September 30, 2019—Steve Gibson recently joined the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN) as their new executive vice president of sales, according to a press release. Gibson brings many years of experience in all aspects of restoration and franchising to his new role at CRDN where he will guide national sales managers while maintaining and developing the company’s national accounts.

Steve Gibson spent the past four years in various leadership roles at ServiceMaster and most recently served as senior director of national sales for ServiceMaster Restore where his teams had direct responsibility for the growth of a national portfolio that generated over $250 million in restoration program sales in 2018. Gibson has over 25 years of sales and sales management experience with several major corporations, including GE Capital. Prior to ServiceMaster, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing for AmeriFleet Transportation, Inc. in Alpharetta, Georgia, where his teams were responsible for business development, new market sales, marketing, and customer service.

According to the press release, Gibson’s extensive background in residential and commercial restoration will give CRDN the ability to maintain and grow their present business, while developing future business possibilities for the CRDN Franchise Partners.

Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN), is an international organization of restoration specialists highly trained in restoring electronics, clothing, textiles, and fabric items damaged by fire, smoke, water, mold, and other contaminants. CRDN’s national claims assignment call center can be reached at 800-963-CRDN. For more information, visit www.CRDN.com.