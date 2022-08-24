“We at Stellar Service Brands are committed to helping our franchise partners realize their American Dream by creating business ownership opportunities,” said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. “The decision to relocate our corporate headquarters is intended to position us to attract the best talent in order to meet the needs of each brand’s growth.”

In addition to a broader talent pool, the company desired a workplace in close proximity to two major international airports, for the convenience of franchisees and vendors, as well as close to world-class amenities that would attract and retain top talent.

The nearly 60,000-square-foot structure is located at 2929 Carlisle St. in Uptown Dallas . The new corporate headquarters includes upgraded office amenities and open workspaces—all designed to enhance and promote collaboration and teamwork. The company plans to move most employees from Waco to Dallas by the fall of 2022.

About Stellar Service Brands